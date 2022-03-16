Politics

A Labour MP invoked Mrs Merton to take down Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab’s response just made it better

John Plunkett. Updated March 16th, 2022

Boris Johnson was absent from today’s Prime Minister’s Questions which was a particular shame because he missed this fabulous question by Labour MP, Matt Western.

The member of parliament for Warwick and Leamington invoked that classic Mrs Merton moment to question the prime minister and his relationship with various Russian oligarchs.

And deputy prime minister Dominic Raab’s unintentionally comedic response just made it better.

Boom.

And here’s how Debbie McGee handled it on the late, great Caroline Aherne’s Mrs Merton Show all those years ago.

Source Twitter @MattWestern_