A Labour MP invoked Mrs Merton to take down Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab’s response just made it better

Politics

Boris Johnson was absent from today’s Prime Minister’s Questions which was a particular shame because he missed this fabulous question by Labour MP, Matt Western.

The member of parliament for Warwick and Leamington invoked that classic Mrs Merton moment to question the prime minister and his relationship with various Russian oligarchs.

And deputy prime minister Dominic Raab’s unintentionally comedic response just made it better.

To paraphrase Mrs Merton – the late, great Caroline Aherne – I asked Dominic Raab in #PMQs what it was that first attracted the Prime Minister to so many billionaire Russian oligarchs. pic.twitter.com/Mesw9DTRDC — Matt Western MP (@MattWestern_) March 16, 2022

Boom.

Labour MP Matt Western: “What first attracted the Prime Minister to the billionaire Russian oligarchs?” Dominic Raab: "The PM is not just a very social individual… he wants this country to be open, outward looking to the world".#PMQs — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) March 16, 2022

The entire Mrs Merton vibe of the question seemed quite obviously lost on Raabbit — Share & njoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) March 16, 2022

Matt Western delivers the best line at #PMQS "what was it that first attracted the prime minister to billioniare Russian Oligarchs?" — Tim (@forwardnotback) March 16, 2022

Matt Western MP nailing it in Commons with question to Raab:

"What first attracted the PM to the billionaire oligarchs?"#PMQs pic.twitter.com/1WFyxx3Tns — BlimeyGuvnor (@blimeyguvn0r) March 16, 2022

And here’s how Debbie McGee handled it on the late, great Caroline Aherne’s Mrs Merton Show all those years ago.

READ MORE

Piers Morgan called Gary Lineker an ‘obsequious arse-licker’ and the comeback was sheer perfection

Source Twitter @MattWestern_