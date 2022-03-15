This trip down a zip wire met with the most unexpected obstacle

Animals

Of all the obstacles you wouldn’t want to meet halfway down a zip wire, this is surely one of them.

It’s a clip that just went viral on the corner of Reddit called ‘unexpected’ and they’re really not kidding …

‘Just another day zip lining,’ said porkchopsforsaken who shared it.

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

‘You guys are gonna be there for a looooong time.’

watsgowinon ‘Can someone please check on them?’

WishfulAstronaut ‘Oh no…. Poor little fella.’

akuetam ‘The sloth seemed to have taken it in stride. Also, they seem to be reasonable people. I’m sure he’s chilling somewhere right now eating leaves or whatever tf sloths do.’

Marcaveli7 “Hey I’m climbing here!”

Nitr0n_39 ‘I feel confident this is in Costa Rica, I met a sloth there while I was out walking on some roads. It was just sitting on the side of the road, it had pulled down a branch and was grabbing leaves and eating them. ‘I came up to it but not terribly close, I didnt want to scare it and it seemed to offer me a leaf. That is it grabbed a leaf and held it out in my direction for maybe 20-30 seconds and then when I didn’t take it, it ate it. ’10/10 encounter, would hang out with a sloth again, I’ve never felt as comfortable near another wild animal before or since.’

redcoatwright

Source Reddit u/porkchopsforsaken