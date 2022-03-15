This most unfortunate spillage is one thing, the reactions make it even better

Videos

To be filed under ‘Having a bad day at work? Well it could be worse …’ comes this clip of a most unfortunate kitchen incident which has just gone viral on Reddit.

‘Surprise Karate Chop,’ said miguelabduarte who shared it.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Person went running like a bomb exploded lmfao.’

Faded_Fate ‘He was like nah today is not the day fuck this shit!’

Mrlegend131 ‘Poor guy you can see how bad he felt. That happens when ur a high energy gesturer lol.’

TraditionalEffect546 “So the 3rd guy came from behind and tried to grab me and I was like WATAHHH!” 🥋👋🏾

M0N3Y7INE ‘Ha, the way he was holding on to the lady. I too would be like I’m really at a loss how to apologize for this.’

sentimental_goat ‘She was just like “f-ck this shit im out.”

masumppa ‘That will haunt him forever. 1am cold sweat memory for him.’

OhRiLee ‘Where is the guy running to?🤣🤣’

Ok-Abroad5887 ‘I’m a laugh runner myself, sometimes when shit is too funny you gotta get that distance lol.’

thenaniwatiger

Source Reddit u/miguelabduarte