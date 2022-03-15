Politics

Michael Gove’s faux outrage over the hostile environment broke people’s irony meters – 11 noes to the right

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 15th, 2022

The UK’s efforts to provide asylum for Ukrainian refugees have been widely criticised for falling so short of the ideal – or even the acceptable.

On Monday, Michael Gove responded to Labour’s Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi relating the poor performance to the Tory Hostile Environment policy.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up took to his feet in the House of Commons and had a good old rant.

“I have had it up to here with people trying to suggest this country is not generous.

…said the chief Brexiter with this on his voting record –


Via

Ava Santina set the record straight.

His dalliance with deep irony went down as well as you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Chris Smith pointed out something that is frequently overlooked.

READ MORE

Michael Gove summed up his own incompetence with an outrageously incorrect Ukrainian visa claim

Source Haggis_UK Image Screengrab