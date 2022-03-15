This hectoring boss forgot to read the small print and the payoff is simply beautiful

Life

If only life always worked out like this. Specifically, if only life always worked out like this when you were being given grief by a hectoring boss.

It’s an exchange that just went viral on the subReddit ‘anti-work’ and it’s making lots of people’s days better.

‘Seems like a dream job to me,’ said Redditor Ragarianok who shared it.

Cue cheering and wild applause everywhere.

Here is the original tweet from which the exchange comes, from @BirdRespector over on Twitter.

Being an independent contractor sucks for a lot of reasons, but it also affords you the unique ability to tell people to fuck off in delightful ways. pic.twitter.com/KQJv4KrBBg — Anthony Goldstein, Ravenclaw, Jewish wizard. (@BirdRespecter) January 18, 2022

And here are our favourite things people said about it over on Reddit.

“Please call me.” “No.” ‘Is my favorite part.’

Quercus408 ‘This happened to a contractor I worked with long ago. He never showed up to stand ups and my manager asked him to. He said no. She complained loudly in the meeting about how he always no-showed. She said to him again, you need to show up. He said no. She got upset, ranted to us about going above his head, hopefully to get him replaced. ‘A few days later, she stopped bringing it up. Someone asked her as a follow up and she said quickly, “Oh, he doesn’t have to come to these” and changed the subject.’

votedog ‘My favorite part is “You guys really ought to read the contracts you have us sign, pretty wild stuff in there” lmao.’

CoasterThot ‘As someone who is lucky enough right now to work as an independent contractor during school, this hits me in all the best ways.’

TheTacticalBackpack ‘Independent contractor here, it’s great being able to fire crappy customers. When I tell my friends about that it’s such a foreign concept to them they can hardly wrap their head around it.’

burnorama6969 ‘Yep. If you are an independent contractor in my state (maybe all states?) your employer CANNOT require that you do your job on a schedule set by them or that you show up at any specific times. It has to be mutually agreeable times. ‘And if you happen to be working as a contractor for a company that treats you like an employee and then fires you for things like not showing up on time etc. you can claim unemployment benefits and win. ‘You usually will get denied when you apply and will have to appeal – but as soon as the hearing officer finds out you were required to behave like an employee they’ll give you unemployment.’

Celsius1014 ‘You try to go over someone’s head when they’re an independent contractor and you walk into the next room to discover them wearing a top hat and a little mustache.’

LawlessCoffeh

Source Twitter @BirdRespecter Reddit u/Ragarianok