The frustrated dog makes this Amazon delivery photo so much better

In the age of smart phones, it just makes sense for people delivering items to capture the moment for proof. They even send you the photo.

Over on Reddit’s r/funny, u/PunkinMan has posted the snap sent to their dad, Kory, by the Amazon driver who delivered his parcel.

It’s special.

We can imagine how noisy that must have been – and how frustrating for the trapped dog.

Here are a few favourite comments.

Sir please help! they haven’t fed me in over a whole hour!

Toidal

Every time a dog barks and the delivery guy leaves they probably think whew saved the house once again.

coolonnet

The dog and the package have the same expression!

AbsolutelyUnlikely

Someone would like to rate the delivery as “Not so great.”

AdvancedAdvance

Dog: HEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEELP MEEEEEEEEEEE!

echo1956

There was even a response with inside information.

Lol. As a former driver I would purposely get peoples pets in the shot for this very reason. Shout out to the orange tabby cat on the front porch that time that was hella chill.

1122Sl110

And long may they continue to do so.

Source r/funny Image r/funny