The courage of this Russian TV employee protester is off the scale

This was the incredible moment on Russia’s state TV channel, Channel One, when one of its own journalists burst onto the set of a live broadcast to protest against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Editor Marina Ovsyannikova interrupted the nightly news on Monday night shouting: ‘Stop the war, no to war’ and holding up a sign that said: ‘Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here … Russians against the war.’

And her courage is simply off the scale.

The news anchor tried to drown her out but her protests could still be heard before the channel switched to a recorded segment.

Ovsyannikova also released a pre-recorded video in which she expressed her shame at working for Channel One and spreading ‘Kremlin propaganda.’

‘Regrettably, for a number of years, I worked on Channel One and worked on Kremlin propaganda, I am very ashamed of this right now. Ashamed that I was allowed to tell lies from the television screen. Ashamed that I allowed the zombification of the Russian people. ‘We were silent in 2014 when this was just beginning. We did not go out to protest when the Kremlin poisoned [opposition leader Alexei] Navalny. ‘We are just silently watching this anti-human regime. And now the whole world has turned away from us and the next 10 generations won’t be able to clean themselves from the shame of this fratricidal war. ‘What is happening in Ukraine is a crime and Russia is the aggressor. The responsibility of this aggression lies on the shoulders of only one person: Vladimir Putin. ‘Only we have the power to stop all this madness. Go to the protests. Don’t be afraid of anything. They can’t imprison us all.’

Ovsyannikova was arrested shortly after her protest and taken to a police station, according to reports. She could be jailed for up to 15 years under new Russian legislation criminalising so-called ‘fake news’ and could also face consequences for encouraging ‘civil unrest’.

The clip’s gone viral everywhere including Reddit, where here are some of the things people were saying about it.

‘Russian TV, prime time, NO TO WAR.’

shakhanovich ‘Round of applause to the baddest woman on russian tv.’

lekstugan1 ‘Marina is a hero, her bravery knowing what would happen to her afterwards is incredible. If ever there was a time for the hidden talent and power of the internet to act I think it’s now. Please end Russian state propaganda, no to war.’

ron_mcphatty ‘So much love for all the Russians fighting for their voice.’

MadRollinS ‘It’s incredible how brave some Russians are… Many people in the west are not protesting although there are no stakes and some Russians are ready to get put in jail for 15 years or maybe even get killed.’

cyragone ‘This woman has potentially ruined her life/sacrificed her future to take a stand against evil.

I hope we don’t forget her name, and that her act is shared across the world and all major news outlets. ‘And when this is all over, I hope there is something that can be done to make sure that she’s recognised for the lioness she is ,and we can somehow secure her safe release. Same goes for everyone in Russia who stood up to Putin’s tyranny.’

Alex-Hoss ‘F-cking superhero 🇺🇦’

