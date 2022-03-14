News

Woman arrested for holding a blank sign is a nightmarish glimpse into Putin’s Russia

John Plunkett. Updated March 14th, 2022

If you ever wanted a clearer visualisation of what is going on in Russia right now then it is surely this, a video of a Russian woman who was arrested for holding a blank sign.

Stuff of nightmares.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @KevinRothrock