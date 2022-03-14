Life

Ukrainian pianist Irina Maniukina breaks hearts with this viral farewell performance in her shattered home

Poke Staff. Updated March 14th, 2022

Some images and footage of major events capture the essence of the circumstances more powerfully than any words ever could.

One such clip, of a Ukrainian professional pianist playing one last piece on the piano in her ruined home in Bila Tserkva, is moving people to tears.

The clip, posted to TikTok by @karysia, has been viewed nearly two million times, as well as going viral on other social media platforms.

She added this comment – according to Google Translate.

Do not judge, my mother is a professional pianist and decided to play to let this go.

Several news outlets have identified the pianist as Irina Maniukina, and the piece as Chopin’s Aeolian Harp Étude.

Her touching farewell to the piano and her old life went wildly viral on Twitter, with numerous accounts sharing the clip.

Paul Waugh summed up the scene in just three powerful words.

