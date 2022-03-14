This dog’s reaction to watching an infinite loop of itself on TV is 11 seconds well spent

Animals

It’s always exciting spotting yourself on a CCTV camera or similar (well, possibly we’re just speaking for ourselves here, but stick with us).

And it’s good to know that this excitement is shared by the animal world, especially this dog who spotted itself on the telly – infinite versions of itself, in fact – and it’s 11 seconds well spent.

Awww.

‘Boxers have such funny energy. Specially when staring into infinite loops of themselves.’

Peef801 ‘Such sweet, loveable, vacuous idiots.’

scroogemcbutts ‘You’re looking at now, now. ‘When was then? ‘We passed it. ‘When? ‘Just now.’

MagnusBrickson ‘The quick jerking movements killed me. God I love Boxers so much.’

bunnycw

READ MORE

Source Reddit u/miguelabduarte