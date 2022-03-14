This convoy trucker’s conspiracy theory will have you facepalming into next week

Videos

It’s easy to mock the truckers’ convoy in the United States, the trucker-led caravan protesting against vaccine and mask mandates when few of the mandates they are protesting about exist anymore.

Which shouldn’t stop you doing it, obviously, and this is one of our favourites, an exchange featuring the fabulous @TheGoodLiars in which they asked one particular trucker about the issues that were important to them.

And that sound you can here is a large proportion of the internet facepalming its way into next week.

Asked a member of the trucker convoy what issues were important to her. Her answer was… interesting. pic.twitter.com/q7UDZHNxSE — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) March 7, 2022

Didn’t see that coming.

It’s not fair that you’re cherry picking the smartest ones for your clips. — tcjcky (@Tcjcky) March 7, 2022

Put money into education FFS. — The Master Of None (@Bismarck_T_MON) March 7, 2022

OMG that is funny in a scary sort of way. pic.twitter.com/wpA8n9X8rW — Jolie-Stands with Ukraine- Lucas (@Mooney4me) March 7, 2022

And this was also brilliantly done.

Source Twitter @TheGoodLiars TikTok @TheGoodLiars