Ryan Reynolds had the best response to this story of an everyday celebrity encounter
Early contender for comeback of the week goes to Ryan Reynolds, who you won’t be surprised to know is no stranger to this kind of thing.
It’s a Twitter exchange which went viral after it was shared by Redditor xx in the corner of Reddit called ‘murdered by words’.
‘Don’t tag the person you’re lying about,’ said beerbellygone.
‘Isn’t Ryan Reynolds also Canadian?’
the_Russian_Five
‘Yess.’
Random_Idiotic_Alien
‘So he drank it.’
dywrektor
‘Plot twist : Ryan Reynolds was actually in Atlanta, but he doesn’t want the internet to know about it.’
icrackmyselfupdotcom
Although, to be fair on the original poster …
‘It could also be that the coffee shop staff got the person wrong. Think about it, why would they create this entire fake scenario.’
kaizenraizen
Indeed.
‘My mom looks like a movie star. We sit in restaurants and she people working up the courage to ask for her autograph. We get seated quickly and usually get a great table. It doesn’t happen as much anymore as staff are younger. Anyway, it could easily be employees having mistaken identity.’
designgoddess
