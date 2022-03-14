Politics

Michael Gove summed up his own incompetence with an outrageously incorrect Ukrainian visa claim

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 14th, 2022

Michael Gove has been doing the media dance to explain the government’s plan for helping Ukrainian refugees, whose plight grows more desperate by the hour.

One of his interviews was with Sky’s Sophie Ridge, where he garbled the figures on how many had already been granted visas to enter.

Here’s how that looked.

It reminded people of Diane Abbott’s confusion over policing costs, for which she was and continues to be ridiculed, but which she attributed to a hypoglycaemic episode caused by her diabetes.

Here are a few more of the best responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

While it looks like Gove’s original number was 100 times too large, we don’t have official figures.

As if Michael Gove would lie.

READ MORE

Priti Patel struggled to report the number of Covid-19 tests – our threevety-eleven favourite responses

Source Haggis_UK Image Screengrab