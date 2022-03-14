Laurence Fox’s own-goal jab at George Lineker earned a top-class takedown from Gary

Twitter

As people wait for details on how to offer accommodation to Ukrainian refugees, the issue has been a hot topic across all forms of media.

A red carpet for Oligarchs. Red tape for refugees. Welcome to Tory Britain. — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) March 7, 2022

The leader of the right-wing populist Reclaim Party, Martin Daubney, explained why he wouldn’t take in a refugee – lack of space and the cost of living, apparently, along with some fears about security. He also called on Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Gary Lineker and Yvette Cooper to set an example and take in some Ukrainians.

What he seemed not to realise is that Gary Lineker has already housed refugees twice before, so he set Martin Daubney straight.

You should probably have plucked out another name. I went first…and second…..and will continue to host. If any of you would like do the same, @RefugeesAtHome are amazing. 👍🏻 https://t.co/RVcVem3LUx — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2022

Gary’s eldest son, George, added his own dig.

Get your facts right fella https://t.co/5U0jSYwjLY — George Lineker (@GeorgeLineker) March 12, 2022

The former London mayoral candidate and son of acting royalty, James Fox, snapped back at the younger Lineker.

Tweeters were almost impressed by the lack of self-awareness.

Privileged man lecturing on not lecturing on privilege. https://t.co/l7pWUbZtVO — Sir Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) March 12, 2022

Genuine question….how the fuck do you know what a hard working person is? — Alan Minshull (@monty_monty2) March 12, 2022

But Gary Lineker’s response really hit the back of the net.

You should have done the same, and left it to your dad. https://t.co/EmuGB1RkJQ — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2022

And his clapback was much more well received.

They think it's all over! It is now! BACK OF THE NET! https://t.co/u3flHNKmIt — RichSB73🇺🇦 (@RichSB73) March 12, 2022

Speaking of family ties, his uncle played the lead in Day of The Jackal and today Laurence is playing the lead in Day of The Jackass. — Lester B Honest (@LesterBHonest) March 12, 2022

To sum up –

Hello, ambulance please. Someone just got badly burnt. — 💙 Phil Jones 🍊 (@PhilJonesy3) March 12, 2022

