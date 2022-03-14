Twitter

Laurence Fox’s own-goal jab at George Lineker earned a top-class takedown from Gary

Poke Staff. Updated March 14th, 2022

As people wait for details on how to offer accommodation to Ukrainian refugees, the issue has been a hot topic across all forms of media.

The leader of the right-wing populist Reclaim Party, Martin Daubney, explained why he wouldn’t take in a refugee – lack of space and the cost of living, apparently, along with some fears about security. He also called on Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Gary Lineker and Yvette Cooper to set an example and take in some Ukrainians.

What he seemed not to realise is that Gary Lineker has already housed refugees twice before, so he set Martin Daubney straight.

Gary’s eldest son, George, added his own dig.

The former London mayoral candidate and son of acting royalty, James Fox, snapped back at the younger Lineker.

Tweeters were almost impressed by the lack of self-awareness.

But Gary Lineker’s response really hit the back of the net.

And his clapback was much more well received.

To sum up –

READ MORE

Gary Lineker had the perfect response after Andrew Neil trolled him on Twitter

Source Gary Lineker Image Screengrab