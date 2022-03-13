A letter to the Times about Ukraine said what most people were thinking
Newspaper letters pages are often a treasure trove of fascinating takes, either so bad it’s hard to believe they’re real, or simply so on the nose that they need to be shared far and wide – like this.
Letter in today’s Times pic.twitter.com/OOGKmNr28y
— Sir Steve Toffee (@marrtoffee) March 9, 2022
It’s damning – but where’s the lie? Tweeters were on board.
#HomeOffice #PritiPatelResign …#BorisJohnson can send her to the Lords and/or make her a Dame.#Ukraine https://t.co/LGBi8XTd2r
— Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) March 9, 2022
From the Dept of I Know, Right? https://t.co/SJQzvW9A8K
— Pat Cadigan (@Cadigan) March 10, 2022
Nailed it. https://t.co/GVsP8rOksL
— Martin Husovec (@hutko) March 10, 2022
Sad but true https://t.co/vN7yonPz9u
— Poppy Red (@redpoppy9239) March 9, 2022
— kdon (@kdon24) March 9, 2022
Eric Johns from Swanage echoing all our thoughts tonight https://t.co/M1bqPvp2Wj
— Katie Clark (@Katie_NQ) March 9, 2022
I am ashamed of our country’s response and this tweet sums it up! https://t.co/Fv5B6VfJmp
— rosie66 (@rosie66) March 10, 2022
This is the most British burn possibly ever https://t.co/LSm53NzfDI
— Samantha Mehra 🍁 🇺🇦✊️ (@SamanthaMehra) March 10, 2022
Pouria Hadjibagheri elaborated on the situation.
Should be evaluated to determine whether he's a child + how good he is at picking fruit & veg. Then he may apply online, submit biometrics in Paris, and wait his turn because there are some 100k+ people ahead of him in the list, but not enough people to process them. https://t.co/BSxiWjP8Ra
— Pouria Hadjibagheri (@Pouriaaa) March 10, 2022
Priti accurate.
READ MORE
This all-time classic Private Eye letter about Boris Johnson just got a whole new lease of life
Source The Times H/T Sir Steve Toffee Image The Times, the blowup on Unsplash