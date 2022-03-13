This criminal’s game of hide and seek with the police keeps getting better and better

Weird World

Not even the Keystone Cops achieved this level of dogged incompetence, only this is genuine footage and it gets better and better by the moment.

Redditors had thoughts on the guy’s tactics.

Dude thought he could just hide there until his wanted level dropped like in GTA. He almost made it too.

PancakeProfessor

I have mastered the art of remaining so still, that I become invisible.

LordRobin——RM

Should had crawled into the shrubs…

That-Dutch-Mechanic

GTA is more realistic than I thought.

Schwiftiness

WE NEED TO GET INSIDE THIS GAT… oh wait there he is Napping.

RhinoG91

I was waiting for him to steal one of the cop cars.

FreakyTongue35

u/JerryAtrics_ had this relatable reaction.

I lost track of how many times I said “are you f’ing kidding me” while watching that video.

If it’s fewer than 12, we win.

Source r/funny Image Screengrab