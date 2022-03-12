This suspect playing ‘hide and seek’ with cops is a very funny watch

Televised police pursuits are ten-a-penny on American TV but not many of them are quite so entertaining as this one, a clip that has just gone viral after it was shared by Redditor Strange_Seaweed who said: ‘Hide and seek.’

‘Dude thought he could just hide there until his wanted level dropped like in GTA. He almost made it too.’

PancakeProfessor

‘I was waiting for him to steal one of the cop cars.’

FreakyTongue35

‘WE NEED TO GET INSIDE THIS GAT… oh wait there he is Napping.’

RhinoG91

‘I lost track of how many times I said “are you f’ing kidding me” while watching that video.’

JerryAtrics_