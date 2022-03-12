Simply 9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Life

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 9 of the funniest that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Mark Hamill 1, Ben Shapiro 0’

Hi Ben,

I LOVE mind-reading acts! Now guess which finger I’m holding up…

❤️- Mar🐫 https://t.co/et79YujyB2 pic.twitter.com/gFY1uger67 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 11, 2022

2. ‘For the love of God …’

Please for the love of God, send a serious person instead. https://t.co/5jxCcAYfAB — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 4, 2022

(via)

3. ‘BREAKING …’

BREAKING: NATO super-drone found in my basement. No shit this is real. I totally did not buy it on wish….you can ask my mom… pic.twitter.com/iyolzEh1ka — Fabio De Bona🇪🇺🇨🇭🇩🇪🇮🇹🇭🇺 (@f4b1o) March 6, 2022

4. ‘Gary Lineker responds after Andrew Neil names him as one of John Bercow’s “embarrassed backers”‘

Not embarrassed in the slightest. I’ve been mistaken many times. Was clearly wrong about Bercow, and bullying is awful and never acceptable. We all make misjudgements about people or things…don’t we, Andrew? https://t.co/YTYCHjiB6k — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 9, 2022

5. ‘Gave him both barrels’

(via)

6. ‘Outfoxed. Again’

“Putin must fail” is the new “Hands face space.” Shut up and don’t think for yourself. Zelensky is the new Churchill! This is the belief you must hold now, or else. It’s all so binary and simplistic, devoid of nuance or debate. https://t.co/7H91nl5ISV — Laurence Fox ✝️ 🚚🚛🚚🚛🚚🚛 (@LozzaFox) March 9, 2022

You have to wear a mask on the tube: “It’s facism!!!!” You invade a sovereign nation and blow up children’s hospitals: “It’s complicated”. https://t.co/ufvORGbR2T — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) March 10, 2022

7. ‘Having an actual sense of style’

(via)

8. ‘I feel so lame for getting chills at this’

(via)

9. ‘Thou shalt not bear false witness’

(via)

