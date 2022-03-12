What’s the adult equivalent of finding out Santa isn’t real? – 18 crushing disappointments

Life

Anyone who ever believed in Santa Claus remembers the crushing disappointment of finding out he’s not all he’s cracked up to be.

A Redditor named u/obviousplants wondered if something else might have the same effect in later life.

What’s the adult equivalent of finding out Santa isn’t real?

And, well, it seems that loads of things bring the pain in much the same way.

1.

The blue part on the eraser cant erase ink

adrian_yeboi_06



2.

Finding out Mountain Dew isn’t actually green.

HYPERNATURL

3.

Most people in the world are incredibly stupid, yourself included.

JimmyReagan

4.

Panthers aren’t a separate species of felines, they are just leopards with melanism which is the opposite of albinism.

PsychoSpider88



5.

People photoshopping their pics super heavily on Instagram.

sloth_warlock85

6.

The rooms in Storage Wars are staged.

moa2884

7.

Fortune Cookies aren’t Chinese. They were invented in America.

NickSlayr



8.

Being a hard worker and good at your job doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll be rewarded for it.

Tripp10000

