Here’s 15 seconds well spent, a video shared by Redditor miguelabduarte who says: ‘When your owner pets another cat.’

And not for nothing was it shared in the corner of Reddit called ‘watch people die inside’.

That final image will linger long in the memory.

‘The betrayal.’

Twistednite16 ‘The next video … “When you owner accidentally falls down the stairs.”

Sqit123 “After clawing themselves in the back 12 times”

Imaginary_Ship5466 ‘Sleep with one eye open from now on.’

RosatheMage

Source Reddit u/miguelabduarte