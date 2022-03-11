This outrageously time conscious boss got just the response he deserved

Life

The corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’ is full of stories of employers you really wouldn’t want to work for and employees who gave their bosses exactly what they deserved.

And this tale has just gone viral because it’s a supremely satisfying (and short) read.

‘I just quit my job because I lost my right to lunch break,’ said Redditor TyroneStitches_.







So satisfying you can almost taste it. And these people had lots to say to the OP (original poster).

‘So 6 min late with no prior history of tardiness means you lose 30 min of time? That’s ridiculous. Good for you! Good luck OP!’

GivethemRachell ‘Not to mentions the amount of time this manager spent to punish them was probably much more than the six minutes they were late.’

gdamndylan ‘Not to mention whenever they were early they didn’t get paid extra.’

Equilibriator ‘Which is why you don’t start work early. ‘My coworker used to get to work 20 minutes early everyday and would start working and I kept telling him don’t do it. ‘One day he was 15 minutes late because of the WEATHER (which made the bus late) and my boss says make sure you make up that time even though he’s obviously made it up since he was 20 minutes early for work for months. ‘After that, he started on time!’

digitulgurl ‘Talk about an over reaction (theirs, not yours).’

soaper410 ‘Yeah, that’s not normal behaviour. I would understand this if they are late every single day or a lot of days, but this is just ridiculous.’

Remzi1993 ‘Screw them. ‘What a shitty boss. ‘Won’t be hard to get better treatment elsewhere. ‘Good luck!’

