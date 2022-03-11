This ‘hack’ for keeping your door open is blowing minds everywhere (but we’re not sure we buy it)
There might be a very good reason why we never knew that this is how you’re supposed to keep a door from closing, but anyway, here goes.
It’s a TikTok video that has just gone viral on Twitter because, well, watch.
@giafromthe90s #stitch with @the_artful_odds ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
Hmm, well, maybe. These people were convinced.
It also went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @GoddessL_ and we still can’t make up our mind whether it’s this …
It was never for that. Somebody just figured it out pic.twitter.com/GXM18vAaBp
— Thee ORIGINAL King Kusha (@AKASteffon) March 10, 2022
Or this …
Second one, we reckon.
This is for most “ you’ve been doing it wrong “ videos
— 🍣 (@OuterSpaceBoyy) March 10, 2022
Source TikTok @giafromthe90s H/T Twitter @GoddessL_