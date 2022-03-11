Videos

This ‘hack’ for keeping your door open is blowing minds everywhere (but we’re not sure we buy it)

Poke Staff. Updated March 11th, 2022

There might be a very good reason why we never knew that this is how you’re supposed to keep a door from closing, but anyway, here goes.

It’s a TikTok video that has just gone viral on Twitter because, well, watch.

Hmm, well, maybe. These people were convinced.

It also went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @GoddessL_ and we still can’t make up our mind whether it’s this …

Or this …

Second one, we reckon.

