Theo Paphitis shredded Nigel Farage’s plea of ‘Won’t somebody think of the oligarchs’ and we’re here for it

Nigel Farage once described Vladimir Putin as the world leader he most admired – presumably because Pol Pot was already dead by then – and has blamed the war in Ukraine on NATO.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that – fresh from his attempt to keep the UK reliant on Russian gas – he isn’t happy about the latest sanctions against oligarchs.

Adam Bienkov summarised his complaints.

Over on GB News, Nigel Farage is complaining about the government sanctioning Russian oligarchs. "Is it right to seize people's assets without any form of due process? And will it really turn Russians against Vladimir Putin? I'm concerned about the way this is being done." pic.twitter.com/cldW6eFTW0 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 10, 2022

Tweeters weren’t impressed by Farage’s dubious stance.

‘Is it right to seize people’s assets without any form of due process?’ Nigel Farage defends Abramovich. One of the greatest of failures of last 10 years has been failure to see Farage for who he is. His pro-Putin views in plain sight the entire time. pic.twitter.com/juWuUoraLY — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) March 11, 2022

Reminder that GB news is funded by Christopher Chandler, whose brother says that they "teamed up with Putin to launch a management coup at Gazprom" and is considered a security risk by the French intelligence services. https://t.co/ciNqnwzygX https://t.co/k2aoqjaiF3 — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) March 10, 2022

Nigel Farage defends the oligarchs and criticizes the UK government for seizing the assets of Putin’s pals. It’s always the people you most suspect. pic.twitter.com/z5yJTHJi3y — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 11, 2022

Farage is making stuff up. Sanctions are subject to judicial review. https://t.co/GGCEO7N6Nn — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) March 10, 2022

I honestly believe Nigel Farage should be investigated by the security services. pic.twitter.com/QNVFkYByFh — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) March 10, 2022

He really is the patron saint of shit causes. From defending Djokovic on vaccines to oligarchs' palaces. https://t.co/L7Tev7HOVS — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) March 10, 2022

One of the odd things about Nigel Farage's populism is that he really is massively disconnected from normal people. Imagine thinking you could base a populist argument on the idea anyone feels sorry for Chelsea https://t.co/zLL2LWJLDS — PdrgRdy (@mePadraigReidy) March 11, 2022

I'm sorry for use of language here, but @Nigel_Farage can fuck off. Sanctions are imposed under very strict rules. It isn't about "political beliefs" or "freedom of speech". It's about people directly linked to a regime which is bombing, among others, pregnant women and children. https://t.co/zDICG7ZiHc — Daniel Sohege 🧡 (@stand_for_all) March 10, 2022

Someone else who wasn’t impressed was Dragon’s Den’s Theo Paphitis, who was able to tell him to his face.

‘They’ve got to make sure they protect the integrity of the game’ Theo Paphitis speaks to @Nigel_Farage about sanctions imposed on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.#FarageOnGBNews 📺: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Subscribe to our YouTube: https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/UEBW624sH7 — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 10, 2022

Nigel Farage complains there's no "equity" for Russian oligarchs being sanctioned and asks his guest Theo Paphitis: "Where's the due process?" Paphitis: "There's no due process about moving into Ukraine and bombing innocent civilians, so please don't give me 'no due process.'" pic.twitter.com/NHFoahY9bt — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 10, 2022

That went down a lot better with tweeters.

The only minority @Nigel_Farage sticks up for is the 0.1% https://t.co/RHYQ1k6BHq — Heydon Prowse (@HeydonProwse) March 11, 2022

Good for Theo! Farage something of a quisling — Rt Hon Sir John Macneill VC 🖤 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 〓〓 (@JohnMacneill2) March 10, 2022

Lady Rox Lovurra-Cox🇺🇦 made this excellent point.

You know you're doing the right thing when Farage disagrees with it. — Lady Rox Lovurra-Cox🇺🇦 (@Thee_Roxy_Cox) March 10, 2022

