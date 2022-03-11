The unadulterated joy of these dogs is a proper mood lifter (and the dramatic payoff makes it even better)
Here’s 39 seconds to put a little bit of a spring in your step, a video of these dogs going to playa at doggy day care.
And stick with it because it’s got the most dramatic payoff.
Crash, bang, what a video.
‘My money was on the Rottweiler not the one coming in airborne taking the camera out I’m still laughing my ass.’
Wide-Entertainment24
‘I couldn’t stop laughing at the Rottweiler running. He looked like he had two left feet and prancing his way to the yard 🤣🤣’
yzabela_cui
‘🤣🤣 That crash was almost poetic.’
No_Credit6085
‘This video is pure Joy and happiness.’
Dr_Ducker
‘I have watched this 4 times in a row and cracked up at the end every time. I think it’s the look on crashing doggo’s face.’
Darkcelt2
‘One owner out there must be crying with laughter saying “Yep, that’s my derp.”
StDogKnuckle
Source Reddit u/ruokmate9