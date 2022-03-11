Celebrity

Mark Hamill had the best response to Ben Shapiro’s bigoted trolling

Poke Staff. Updated March 11th, 2022

Late contender for takedown of the week is surely this, from Luke Skywalker himself (and no stranger to this sort of thing), Mark Hamill.

It began when @OccupyDemocrats tweeted this about an outrageous piece of state legislation in Florida aimed at restricting schools from teaching about sexual orientation and gender issues.

Dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill it also opens up teachers to lawsuits should they fail to comply.

Here’s what @OccupyDemocrats had to say.

And it caught the eye of Hamill, who retweeted it like this.

Right-wing commentator (and various other things) Ben Shapiro – you remember – then accused Hamill of trying to ‘indoctrinate small children into sexual and gender ideology’.

And Hamill’s response went even more viral than his earlier retweet and it made everyone’s day better.

Boom.

And also this.

Source Twitter @HamillHimself