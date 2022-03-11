Mark Hamill had the best response to Ben Shapiro’s bigoted trolling

Celebrity

Late contender for takedown of the week is surely this, from Luke Skywalker himself (and no stranger to this sort of thing), Mark Hamill.

It began when @OccupyDemocrats tweeted this about an outrageous piece of state legislation in Florida aimed at restricting schools from teaching about sexual orientation and gender issues.

Dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill it also opens up teachers to lawsuits should they fail to comply.

Here’s what @OccupyDemocrats had to say.

Florida’s students spoke loud and clear this week against the GOP’s bill to cancel free speech and LGBTQ people, and they’re going to #SayGayAnyway. RT if you will too. — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) March 8, 2022

And it caught the eye of Hamill, who retweeted it like this.

gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gaygay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay

🌈 https://t.co/8IroJDi5bN — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2022

Right-wing commentator (and various other things) Ben Shapiro – you remember – then accused Hamill of trying to ‘indoctrinate small children into sexual and gender ideology’.

And Hamill’s response went even more viral than his earlier retweet and it made everyone’s day better.

Hi Ben,

I LOVE mind-reading acts! Now guess which finger I’m holding up…

❤️- Mar🐫 https://t.co/et79YujyB2 pic.twitter.com/gFY1uger67 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 11, 2022

Boom.

Poor Ben has bitten off more than he can chew, challenging a Jedi… — Slappy Smites (@The_ReptileKing) March 11, 2022

Mark Hamill is a beautiful human. https://t.co/DhAFJg3zLj — Courtney Cantrell is SO over this timeline (@courtcan) March 11, 2022

And also this.

.@benshapiro thinks saying "gay" is propaganda, and that you can actually change someone's inherent nature simply with words. Let's all repeat "secure adult human man" around Ben and see if he converts. https://t.co/XTCIwnUMAK — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 11, 2022

Source Twitter @HamillHimself