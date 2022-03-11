Entertainment

If you like your political briefings with a side of comedy – you’re in luck

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 11th, 2022

Despite much boasting from the PM and Home Office about the UK’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis, this infographic from Larry and Paul – Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – beautifully explains the truth of the matter.

In their Real Daily Briefing, which isn’t daily but is increasingly real, they put the current situation in a satirical nutshell.

‘Acknowledging that we may consider energy blackout to deal with short-term supply issues. We’ll call it Heat Nowt to Help Out.’

YouTube users experienced that quandary when faced with great satire. Robert Price got it spot on.

This is all true! I’m not sure whether it’s comedy or tragedy. Why have we put up with this for so long.
Good laughs btw, keep it up.

Twitter was equally in awe.

We sincerely wish they didn’t have so much to work with, but as long as they do – give them a follow.

