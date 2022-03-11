If you like your political briefings with a side of comedy – you’re in luck

Entertainment

Despite much boasting from the PM and Home Office about the UK’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis, this infographic from Larry and Paul – Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – beautifully explains the truth of the matter.

The UK Government's proposed UK visa application process, as devised by @pritipatel. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/XSUXu28NuS — 🍋 ʟᴀʀʀʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴘᴀᴜʟ 🍋 (@larryandpaul) March 10, 2022

In their Real Daily Briefing, which isn’t daily but is increasingly real, they put the current situation in a satirical nutshell.

‘Acknowledging that we may consider energy blackout to deal with short-term supply issues. We’ll call it Heat Nowt to Help Out.’

YouTube users experienced that quandary when faced with great satire. Robert Price got it spot on.

This is all true! I’m not sure whether it’s comedy or tragedy. Why have we put up with this for so long.

Good laughs btw, keep it up.

Twitter was equally in awe.

The ever delightful Larry and Paul nail it again. #RealDailyBriefing https://t.co/eWJTSA5huz — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 9, 2022

If only I could guess the identity of the CLIENT JOURNALIST being mimicked? https://t.co/LmqyYVdAR6 — Dr Matt Prescott (@mattprescott) March 10, 2022

At this point I don’t know how they even manage to Parody the real pmqs https://t.co/bDcoRjBxTN — trucker jim oh owen (@OwenJimowen3198) March 9, 2022

We sincerely wish they didn’t have so much to work with, but as long as they do – give them a follow.

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab