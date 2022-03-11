Have you ever seen magic for nudists? You can now
American magician Justin Willman, star of the Netflix show Magic For Humans doesn’t usually work in the nude – but when the opportunity popped up, he grabbed it with both hands.
Watch what happened in the tastefully censored clip.
@realjustinwillman Ever try to do magic with no clothes on? #magictrick #magicforhumans #netflix #nature #cardtrick ♬ original sound – Justin Willman
I think that’s what you’d call going above and beyond for art. It certainly impressed – and baffled – TikTok users.
Someone named papanewbalance had this NSFW but funny observation.
And that’s how that trick will be known from now on.
READ MORE
This robot programmed to do magic tricks is next level stuff
Source Justin Willman Image Screengrab