Have you ever seen magic for nudists? You can now

American magician Justin Willman, star of the Netflix show Magic For Humans doesn’t usually work in the nude – but when the opportunity popped up, he grabbed it with both hands.

Watch what happened in the tastefully censored clip.

I think that’s what you’d call going above and beyond for art. It certainly impressed – and baffled – TikTok users.

Someone named papanewbalance had this NSFW but funny observation.

And that’s how that trick will be known from now on.

Source Justin Willman Image Screengrab