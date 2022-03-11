The government’s planned £250m yacht isn’t floating anyone’s boat

Politics

For several years, the Tories have been harping on about how they’re going to get a new Royal yacht for the “country”. Lord Digby Jones was convinced it would boost national morale – you know, the way going more heavily into debt for something you can’t use tends to do.

If Digby Jones said that we should spend £100 million on a mile-high KerPlunk to ‘boost morale’, would the Telegraph report it with a straight face? — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 4, 2020

The Queen didn’t want a replacement for the decommissioned Britannia, but the new yacht will be used by government and trade delegations, and will be considered to be a working trade ship, promoting the UK and British values on the world stage.

The £900,000 paint job on the government’s private jet is doing such a bang-up job, we’re surprised anything else is necessary.

It once again fell to the Telegraph’s Christopher Hope to bring the good news to the public. It seemed only fitting that the details were hidden behind a paywall.

EXCLUSIVE 🛳 Plans for new £250m 'jewel in the crown' national flagship to be unveiled ahead of Platinum Jubilee https://t.co/2Xc3Kbz19B — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) March 10, 2022

The timing of the announcement seemed insensitive at best.

People are choosing between heating and eating and the Tories voted twice against feeding hungry kids at Christmas during a pandemic https://t.co/vYg13dI5VS — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 10, 2022

Really??? When people have to choose between eating or heating? If this is true it’s properly repulsive. https://t.co/oMrzCPY2dW — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) March 10, 2022

British people: The cost of living is crippling us.

Food, electricity, petrol, gas. Everything is going up & we won't be able to make ends meet.

We need help from you The Tories: Here's a boat you're not allowed on — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 10, 2022

Hmm. A war on. Possibly the hardest cost of living crisis in a generation coming. A very expensive boat nobody asked for. Loving the optics, boss! https://t.co/0b4ZaDMRye — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) March 10, 2022

FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF FUCK OFF (1/850) https://t.co/2M6HtLmzvq — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) March 10, 2022

I hope it sinks. https://t.co/1ixuEXi3mM — Miffy, Marchioness of Minoux (@miffythegamer) March 10, 2022

Right wingers: 'We can't take more refugees because we just can't afford it. There's a war on and a fuel crisis and all kinds of stuff. Love to help, but we can't.'

Also right wingers: 'Hurrah for the £250m yacht!' pic.twitter.com/8ZALm6yWhi — Paul Carnahan (@pacarnahan) March 10, 2022

Everyone: "We're struggling to pay our gas/electricity and feed our kids due to the cost of living crisis" The UK Government: https://t.co/MaI3GvfsL6 pic.twitter.com/yRdXtLET7n — Scott (@scottwilks) March 10, 2022

We don’t want it.

We want to help refugees. https://t.co/cBCzkMtA85 — Dr Julia Grace Patterson💙 (@JujuliaGrace) March 10, 2022

Oh thank God. I was worried with the whole spiralling living costs. thousands more being pushed into poverty, escalating conflict and need to provide safety to refugees we might have forgotten to spaff a couple of hundred million on a vanity project. https://t.co/d0bGS1wCCJ — Daniel Sohege 🧡 (@stand_for_all) March 10, 2022

At long last some lovely news for Her Majesty

Her stonkingly magnificent Royal Yacht is on the way!

This poor woman has had her Platinum jubilee really spoilt by The #UkraineWar,Prince Andrew’s troubles & her wayward grandson.

This news will bring a smile to her & all our faces👍 pic.twitter.com/3ednYyTdhf — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) March 10, 2022

We’ll leave the last word to @BBCLauraKT.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson has painted the union jack on a confiscated Russian yacht and given it to the Queen. The £250 million royal yacht budget will now go to Carrie who is really keen to decorate again x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) March 10, 2022

