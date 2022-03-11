Politics

The government’s planned £250m yacht isn’t floating anyone’s boat

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 11th, 2022

For several years, the Tories have been harping on about how they’re going to get a new Royal yacht for the “country”. Lord Digby Jones was convinced it would boost national morale – you know, the way going more heavily into debt for something you can’t use tends to do.

The Queen didn’t want a replacement for the decommissioned Britannia, but the new yacht will be used by government and trade delegations, and will be considered to be a working trade ship, promoting the UK and British values on the world stage.

The £900,000 paint job on the government’s private jet is doing such a bang-up job, we’re surprised anything else is necessary.

It once again fell to the Telegraph’s Christopher Hope to bring the good news to the public. It seemed only fitting that the details were hidden behind a paywall.

The timing of the announcement seemed insensitive at best.

We’ll leave the last word to @BBCLauraKT.

Source Telegraph Image Screengrab