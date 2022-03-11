Twitter

25 favourite tweets of the week

Poke Staff. Updated March 11th, 2022

Who’s ready for a glass of weekend with a dash of funny? We’ve gathered the funny, but the weekend is out there in the world – waiting for you to grab it.

Check out these 25 great tweets from this week and give your faves a follow.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2