25 favourite tweets of the week
Who’s ready for a glass of weekend with a dash of funny? We’ve gathered the funny, but the weekend is out there in the world – waiting for you to grab it.
Check out these 25 great tweets from this week and give your faves a follow.
1.
I drew this pic.twitter.com/z6f5dVgUHi
— Christian Tucci (@chrtucci) March 9, 2022
2.
Why would they want to ban the coolest dog in the world? pic.twitter.com/CJWhEL1ORw
— James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) March 5, 2022
3.
‘I’ll take another vowel please Nicki’ pic.twitter.com/hw1bGRs5xj
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 8, 2022
4.
I hate hotel duvets. They are so thick, i can't close my suitcase.
— Glo Zanayi (@glo_zanayi) March 6, 2022
5.
Spoilers for The Batman:
1. He smells
2. Robin lays an egg.
— Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) March 4, 2022
6.
Someone’s in for a shock when they get up this morning 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oyTbLwn2cx
— graeme fletcher (@Gfletch_) March 6, 2022
7.
I’m not saying I drink a lot of wine but I am saying my dentist sent me flowers for switching from red wine to white.
— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) March 6, 2022
8.
Just had a Captcha test make me identify the seaplanes amidst an assortment of other types of planes. You may be overestimating my plane knowledge
— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) March 6, 2022
9.
This is the first time Batman’s ever been younger than me, and I am maybe possibly experiencing a giant fucking all-consuming existential crisis.
— batkaren (@batkaren) March 8, 2022
10.
[restaurant]
Lois Lane: No dessert for me. Sugar is my kryptonite lol
Clark Kent: [sweating, takes off glasses]
Lois: Superman? When did you get here??
Waiter: Ma'am, are you talking to this bird?
Other Waiter: No, it's a plane
— Hi, it's Abby. Yep (@abbycohenwl) March 8, 2022
11.
Not surprised to find out I've lost my job at the graffiti removal company. The writing's been on the wall for a while now.
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) March 8, 2022
12.
A trust fall, but it's my dog running full speed at the sliding door, 100% confident that I'll open it in time
— Kona Slater ☕️ (@KonaSlater) March 7, 2022