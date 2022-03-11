25 favourite tweets of the week

Twitter

Who’s ready for a glass of weekend with a dash of funny? We’ve gathered the funny, but the weekend is out there in the world – waiting for you to grab it.

Check out these 25 great tweets from this week and give your faves a follow.

1.

I drew this pic.twitter.com/z6f5dVgUHi — Christian Tucci (@chrtucci) March 9, 2022

2.

Why would they want to ban the coolest dog in the world? pic.twitter.com/CJWhEL1ORw — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) March 5, 2022

3.

‘I’ll take another vowel please Nicki’ pic.twitter.com/hw1bGRs5xj — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 8, 2022

4.

I hate hotel duvets. They are so thick, i can't close my suitcase. — Glo Zanayi (@glo_zanayi) March 6, 2022

5.

Spoilers for The Batman:

1. He smells

2. Robin lays an egg. — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) March 4, 2022

6.

Someone’s in for a shock when they get up this morning 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oyTbLwn2cx — graeme fletcher (@Gfletch_) March 6, 2022

7.

I’m not saying I drink a lot of wine but I am saying my dentist sent me flowers for switching from red wine to white. — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) March 6, 2022

8.

Just had a Captcha test make me identify the seaplanes amidst an assortment of other types of planes. You may be overestimating my plane knowledge — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) March 6, 2022

9.

This is the first time Batman’s ever been younger than me, and I am maybe possibly experiencing a giant fucking all-consuming existential crisis. — batkaren (@batkaren) March 8, 2022

10.

[restaurant]

Lois Lane: No dessert for me. Sugar is my kryptonite lol

Clark Kent: [sweating, takes off glasses]

Lois: Superman? When did you get here??

Waiter: Ma'am, are you talking to this bird?

Other Waiter: No, it's a plane — Hi, it's Abby. Yep (@abbycohenwl) March 8, 2022

11.

Not surprised to find out I've lost my job at the graffiti removal company. The writing's been on the wall for a while now. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) March 8, 2022

12.