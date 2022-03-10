This full list of how Ukranians have to apply for a UK visa is properly breathtaking

Pics

As the outcry continues to build over the UK’s wholly inadequate response to the Ukranian refugee crisis, the Daily Mail helpfully published a list of all the things people are expected to do as they flee the conflict to come – they hope – to the UK.

And it’s properly breathtaking.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire.

As reported in today’s @DailyMailUK this is what Ukrainians need to do to apply for a visa to come to the UK pic.twitter.com/Pku1MwV16R — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) March 10, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.

As we write this the government has pledged to take steps to make the process easier as they are basically shamed into doing the right thing.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

1

Fleeing war? Wanting refuge? Here's Priti Patel's to do list https://t.co/N241jILEVX — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 10, 2022

2

This is how you prevent any Ukrainian refugees from coming to the UK while saying you welcome Ukrainian refugees to the UK https://t.co/EmRN9C7aZ8 — Dave Rich (@daverich1) March 10, 2022

3

World leading, the most generous country in the world, straining every sinew, working 24/7 but this is what you need to get a VISA pic.twitter.com/0tJ2tv0T51 — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🕷🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) March 10, 2022

4

I became a British citizen on this day last year. I got a letter from Priti Patel afterwards telling me that she is ‘confident’ I’ll ‘look back on [this] with pride’. A year on I have only shame—shame that the UK Government cannot, not even during a war, be better than this. https://t.co/VEYqaqIb3b — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@TanjaBueltmann) March 10, 2022

5

There are fewer hurdles to jump for an oligarch to join the House of Lords. https://t.co/c34aAPS5Dt — Brendan May 🇺🇦 (@bmay) March 10, 2022

6

Pointing out that this is a completely unreasonable set of demands from people who just lost their homes, jobs, and everything they ever knew, is missing that that's *exactly the point* It's a way to appear to be offering refuge while making it nearly impossible to actually get. https://t.co/UXyEPIpA6J — Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) March 10, 2022

7

this is an extremely normal country and these seem like reasonable requests to ask of people whose whole lives just got blown up by artillery fire https://t.co/B15YxScbQM — EllenFromNowOn (@ellenfromnowon) March 10, 2022

8

Why does the Home Office think that Ukrainians fleeing the war in desperation will have taken with them proof of residence in Ukraine prior to 1 January? https://t.co/UJw82jUwta — Hilary Benn (@hilarybennmp) March 10, 2022

We’re with this person.

It would take me a while to lay my hands on all those documents and I haven't had to flee my home with my belongings in a suitcase. This is shameful — Kirstin Bailey (@Branstonmum) March 10, 2022

Last word(s) to LBC presenter James O’Brien from a few days back.

There’s no mystery, surprise or accident behind our refugee shame. This is what the Government intends. https://t.co/6LOGuSSyQF — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) March 8, 2022

