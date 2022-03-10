Pics

This full list of how Ukranians have to apply for a UK visa is properly breathtaking

John Plunkett. Updated March 10th, 2022

As the outcry continues to build over the UK’s wholly inadequate response to the Ukranian refugee crisis, the Daily Mail helpfully published a list of all the things people are expected to do as they flee the conflict to come – they hope – to the UK.

And it’s properly breathtaking.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.

As we write this the government has pledged to take steps to make the process easier as they are basically shamed into doing the right thing.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

We’re with this person.

Last word(s) to LBC presenter James O’Brien from a few days back.

