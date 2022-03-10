The government got their Dmitris mixed up and the schoolboy error really does say it all

News

The government has finally got around to imposing sanctions on another seven of Russia’s wealthiest and most influential oligarchs, including Chelsea football club owner, Roman Abramovich.

They announced it on Twitter with some unintentionally comedy graphics which are a good a sign as any of the essence at the heart of this government.

SANCTIONED: 7 Russian oligarchs targeted in £15bn sanction hit – including Abramovich and Deripaska The List ⬇️https://t.co/j1ehzJCjTq pic.twitter.com/gsLV3KtVxR — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) March 10, 2022

Someone really made this graphic https://t.co/R1Loyzqzox — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 10, 2022

Go, team Oligarch Taskforce!

Except the graphics suffered a most unfortunate schoolboy error, as first pointed out by @jrug on Twitter.

Siri, sum up the competence of this government in one tweet, please.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it

When no-one in the Foreign Office realises they've used a picture of former Russian prime minister and president Dmitri Medvedev instead of the actual oligarch they just sanctioned, Dmitri Lebedev https://t.co/Ci2LhDJJZB — Kaya Burgess (@kayaburgess) March 10, 2022

The OLIGARCH TASKFORCE GRAPHIC DESIGNER had one job — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 10, 2022

Absolutely mortifying, what a shambles pic.twitter.com/mUuUMR7thf — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) March 10, 2022

oh sweet Jesus COME ON FOR FUCKS SAKE — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) March 10, 2022

At least they didn’t use a photo of Del Amitri.. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Helen 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@helengallimore) March 10, 2022

‘We’ve sanctioned the wrong Dmitri by mistake’ pic.twitter.com/IDKAEvNc1U — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) March 10, 2022

As any picture editor or social media manager would know, this is a great way to get sued. (This is not a picture of Dmitri Lebedev). pic.twitter.com/uRdXL9Z3TV — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) March 10, 2022

The @FCDOGovUK used a picture of former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev when announcing on Twitter that they were sanctioning an oligarch called Dmitri Lebvedev. Doesn’t exactly fill you with confidence. I hope Priti Patel doesn’t bully the staff member responsible. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) March 10, 2022

To conclude …

There’s not enough eye roll in the world for the government branding of its new ‘oligarch taskforce’ pic.twitter.com/lYr5PrgAPr — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) March 10, 2022

