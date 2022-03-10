News

The government got their Dmitris mixed up and the schoolboy error really does say it all

Poke Staff. Updated March 10th, 2022

The government has finally got around to imposing sanctions on another seven of Russia’s wealthiest and most influential oligarchs, including Chelsea football club owner, Roman Abramovich.

They announced it on Twitter with some unintentionally comedy graphics which are a good a sign as any of the essence at the heart of this government.

Go, team Oligarch Taskforce!

Except the graphics suffered a most unfortunate schoolboy error, as first pointed out by @jrug on Twitter.

Siri, sum up the competence of this government in one tweet, please.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it

To conclude …

Source Twitter @TobyonTV @jrug