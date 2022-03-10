The former Danish PM’s takedown of Nadhim Zahwai is a supremely satisfying watch

News

There was a special Ukraine edition of Question Time on BBC1 on Wednesday night and one exchange was more memorable than any other.

It was former Danish prime minister’s Helle Thorning-Schmidt response to education secretary Nadhim Zahawi after he said Russia ‘sees the UK as leading the co-ordination effort’ responding to the Ukranian refugee crisis.

And it’s fair to say Thorning-Schmidt really wasn’t having any of it.

Ooof.

the way he backtracks to 'it's a team effort' when she shows him up, brilliant stuff https://t.co/9YT9lDIRGP — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) March 10, 2022

This is truly beautiful, the Former Prime Minister of Denmark putting @nadhimzahawi back in his “Britain is leading” bullshit box. pic.twitter.com/elq8EGIV4y — Richie Barlow #Woke #FBPE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@The_DogWalker) March 10, 2022

Witnessing Helle Thorning-Schmidt handing Nadhim Zahawi his arse is worth the license fee alone. Putin probably couldn’t pick out Brexit Island on a map, that’s how insignificant we are compared to the EU #bbcqt — Karen (@karenriden) March 9, 2022

Question time, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, (Denmark) absolutely nailing Nadhim Zahawi on his ridiculous ‘uk leading the way against in the fight against Putin’ nonsense. An insight to what the European people think of our government maybe. — PUTIN MUST GO 🇺🇦🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@Chrishunn7) March 9, 2022

Former PM of Denmark put blubbering Nadhim Zahawi in his place. He talks utter bullshit and as he supports Priti Patel and Johnson in trying to keep Ukranian women and CHILDREN out of UK. Shameful, appalling and inhumane. Have some compassion you heartless Tory. #bbcqt — Mac (@Admiral_JKirk) March 9, 2022

Source Twitter @ImIncorrigible