The former Danish PM’s takedown of Nadhim Zahwai is a supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated March 10th, 2022

There was a special Ukraine edition of Question Time on BBC1 on Wednesday night and one exchange was more memorable than any other.

It was former Danish prime minister’s Helle Thorning-Schmidt response to education secretary Nadhim Zahawi after he said Russia ‘sees the UK as leading the co-ordination effort’ responding to the Ukranian refugee crisis.

And it’s fair to say Thorning-Schmidt really wasn’t having any of it.

Ooof.

Source Twitter @ImIncorrigible