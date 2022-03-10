Entertainment

Holy crazy titles! 23 hilarious suggestions for what to call The Batman’s sequel

Poke Staff. Updated March 10th, 2022

The latest Batman reboot, The Batman, has been a triumph with reviewers and the viewing public, and there’s already a spin-off series featuring Colin Farrell as The Penguin in the pipeline.

On Twitter, people have been sharing their thoughts.

And the topic of ‘The Batman 2’ was on the mind of Post Cred Pod, who asked this –

There were far too many great answers to list them all, so we highly recommend you check them out, but only after you’ve read our edited highlights.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2