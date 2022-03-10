Holy crazy titles! 23 hilarious suggestions for what to call The Batman’s sequel

Entertainment

The latest Batman reboot, The Batman, has been a triumph with reviewers and the viewing public, and there’s already a spin-off series featuring Colin Farrell as The Penguin in the pipeline.

On Twitter, people have been sharing their thoughts.

I like how The Batman is titled what your aunt would call it. — Patrick Fisackerly (@fisackerly) March 3, 2022

People keep listing Robert Pattinson's acting credentials to show he’s more than Twilight, but what I wanna know is when did we as a society decide playing a vampire was silly and playing Batman was prestige — Kenny Keil (@kennykeil) March 5, 2022

I’m no expert on the subject, but I’m pretty sure that the Batman is camp — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 9, 2022

me pretending not to care so the batman 2 can come out faster pic.twitter.com/wgY9xezZWO — ‏ٰ (@IuvdiIf) March 7, 2022

And the topic of ‘The Batman 2’ was on the mind of Post Cred Pod, who asked this –

What do you think the sequel to #TheBatman will be called? pic.twitter.com/rZnoG7mmir — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) March 9, 2022

There were far too many great answers to list them all, so we highly recommend you check them out, but only after you’ve read our edited highlights.

Dear God, Not Another One. https://t.co/g4OtBPqpMy — Eastbourne Liz (@lizzieg999) March 9, 2022

The The Dark Knight https://t.co/v5inW6I2u3 — Rick Burin (@rickburin) March 9, 2022

The Batman and the Furious. — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) March 9, 2022

The Batman and The Bat-Horse. War Horse/Bat mashup. Plus The Batman’d be v good at doing laundry/ironing/polishing shoes. 👍🏻 (See citation below) https://t.co/ClODVKaqvB pic.twitter.com/R5hYvX3VDr — Emma Fielding (@emmagafielding) March 9, 2022

The Empire Strikes Bat ? https://t.co/dmhES0nih9 — Paul (@bingowings14) March 9, 2022

Three Men and a Little The Batman https://t.co/ARVsnOyJEK — Neil Miles (@neilsmiles) March 9, 2022

