Nick Ferrari’s takedown of Liz Truss and Priti Patel even had people who don’t like Nick Ferrari cheering

Over on LBC presenter Nick Ferrari had a message for Home Secretary Priti Patel and her cabinet colleague, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

And it went viral because it captured in a nutshell what so many people are thinking right now.

Nick Ferrari: Playtime is over! Priti Patel and Liz Truss are not up to dealing with the Ukrainian crisis get them both out and get in some grown-ups! Do you agree with @NickFerrariLBC? pic.twitter.com/tkUxASsClh — LBC (@LBC) March 10, 2022

So much so that it even had people who don’t like Nick Ferrari cheering.

Here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Patel is all about the PR. She cannot operate or think in any other way. It's why she uses terms like "bespoke" all the time and talks generally like a glorified Apprentice finalist. Totally out of her depth as Home Secretary. https://t.co/xapMljKPwN — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 10, 2022

Wow just wow but spot on!! It’s lives we are dealing with and we are playing it like a game of snakes and ladders. https://t.co/kW5MYaNc9q — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) March 10, 2022

Well, I don’t often agree with him, but wow. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gpNV6HgFm7 — Brendan May 🇺🇦 (@bmay) March 10, 2022

Why did we end up with incompetents like Priti Patel and Liz Truss? Because people like Nick Ferrari (+ @LBC) gave an uncritical platform to people like Nadine Dorries, another zealot who is utterly incompetent & unfit for office, who lies & cry-bullies her way through life.

🧐 https://t.co/DmLTQNu3is — Tim Ireland 💙⚜️🔥🎤 (@bloggerheads) March 10, 2022

All the cheerleaders for this government from Ferrari to the Mail and Vine are finally seeing what they’ve done. 👇#StandWithUkraine️ https://t.co/KBkOH6A5UA — Brendan May 🇺🇦 (@bmay) March 10, 2022

A Tory government whose cruelty and incompetence lose it not only The Spectator but also Nick Ferrari is surely in a spot of bother. https://t.co/GvonPfSLB7 — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) March 10, 2022

I agree with Nick Ferrari. Every word. Never imagined I'd be saying that when I woke up this morning. Strange days. https://t.co/Ad7Ni1mhfI — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) March 10, 2022

Wow, I never thought I’d hear myself agreeing with this guy but EVERY SINGLE WORD OF THIS👇🏻 #ToryIncompetence https://t.co/PAQUuKWUBx — Kathryn de Prudhoe 💙😷💉🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@de_prudhoe) March 10, 2022

Source Twitter @LBC