Missing glasses – like ‘Where’s Wally?’ but harder

It’s the age-old conundrum – how do you find your glasses without wearing the glasses that help you see? On r/funny, u/lets-work-together had another problem to add into the mix – the pattern on their bedding.

Have you found them yet? If you give in, scroll to the bottom for the answer.

Waaaaay harder than where’s Waldo. You should put them in different spots, take pictures, make a “find it” book and retire down south somewhere.

Inspector_Krotch

That was harder than expect and I dont need glasses.

R-T-O-B

I’m wearing my glasses and still can’t see crap. Nice bed sheets though.

Medit4tor

I was starting to doubt if they were on the bed or if op had them on while taking the pic.

SoulHoarder

The first pair was tricky enough! Was surprised to find the 2nd and 3rd pair.

coleosis1414

People who don’t need glasses will never truly understand the struggle that is trying to find your glasses while not wearing your glasses.

hopscotch_mafia

Just put your glasses-finding glasses on, simple.

EpicDavinci

This is what night stands are for.

Shufflepants

And here’s the solution, for those of you who should have gone to Specsavers.

