Mark Wood’s hilarious response to missing an England team huddle was man of the match stuff

Poke Staff. Updated March 10th, 2022

There’s not been too much for England cricket fans to cheer of late, but this moment during the team’s first Test match against West Indies had everyone smiling.

It was the great Mark Wood, the heroic fast bowler who found himself on the wrong side of the pitch as captain Joe Root called a team huddle.

And it’s just fabulous.

Just when you thought you couldn’t love Mark Wood any more than you already do …

And also this.

Source Twitter @btsportcricket