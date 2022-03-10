Mark Wood’s hilarious response to missing an England team huddle was man of the match stuff

Sport

There’s not been too much for England cricket fans to cheer of late, but this moment during the team’s first Test match against West Indies had everyone smiling.

It was the great Mark Wood, the heroic fast bowler who found himself on the wrong side of the pitch as captain Joe Root called a team huddle.

And it’s just fabulous.

Joe Root wanted a team huddle, but there was one player missing… Classic Mark Wood 😂#WIvENG pic.twitter.com/RRUlBwoOGW — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) March 9, 2022

Just when you thought you couldn’t love Mark Wood any more than you already do …

Mark Wood is a fantastic character for the game.pic.twitter.com/WyD1ud6VrP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 10, 2022

we need 11 Mark Woods, maybe 12! screw it, let’s have 13 #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/IQrASIpjcz — Dan (@danjadz_) March 9, 2022

And also this.

tfw your pals make plans without you pic.twitter.com/qbym1OMhrm — paige (@paigecaunce) March 9, 2022

