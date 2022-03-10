Laurence Fox said attitudes to Putin were ‘devoid of nuance or debate’ – only 5 responses you need

Twitter

To the world of Laurence Fox, where the man who got less than 2% in the London mayoral elections has been sharing his thoughts on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And his hot take was that there was a lack of ‘nuance or debate’ about the atrocities being committed by Vladimir Putin right now.

“Putin must fail” is the new “Hands face space.” Shut up and don’t think for yourself. Zelensky is the new Churchill! This is the belief you must hold now, or else. It’s all so binary and simplistic, devoid of nuance or debate. https://t.co/7H91nl5ISV — Laurence Fox ✝️ 🚚🚛🚚🚛🚚🚛 (@LozzaFox) March 9, 2022

And these are surely the only 5 responses you need.

1.

I see “vaccines are Hitler” guy has some thoughts about nuance https://t.co/7WM8k2rcRq — . (@twlldun) March 10, 2022

2.

Equating the hope that a murderous dictator's genocidal ambitions will fail with one of the Government's Covid jingles is the opposite of nuanced. It's a random yoking together of two things, demonstrative only of the immensely exhausted brand of "dude who thinks differently." pic.twitter.com/l4UIn20Wcn — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 10, 2022

3.

Not sure how complex and nuanced you need to make a foreign invasion into a sovereign state and the persistent and ongoing committal of war crimes. I mean, how do you, "both sides" that? — Matt (@p1anetmatt) March 9, 2022

4.

You have to wear a mask on the tube: "It's facism!!!!" You invade a sovereign nation and blow up children's hospitals: "It's complicated". https://t.co/ufvORGbR2T — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) March 10, 2022

5.

Irony of this is it isn’t the free thinking it imagine itself as at all. It’s a knee jerk hatred of what it perceives as the establishment view & assumes absurd position of claiming there is “nuance” to be found in deliberately bombing pregnant women & babies in hospital https://t.co/9nRVM65Qqa — Victoria Freeman (@v_j_freeman) March 10, 2022

To conclude …

Literally spends two years flapping his gums at public health restrictions being the new third Reich and now an actual dictator launches a war of aggression and shells civilians and he wants “nuance” huh — . (@twlldun) March 10, 2022

And this.

Fewer and fewer comments on your tweets Lozza. Are you finding the war grift not as popular as the Covid grift? — Charles Post Office Post Office Post Office (@tangfastical) March 9, 2022

And finally … this.

