Laurence Fox said attitudes to Putin were ‘devoid of nuance or debate’ – only 5 responses you need

Poke Staff. Updated March 10th, 2022

To the world of Laurence Fox, where the man who got less than 2% in the London mayoral elections has been sharing his thoughts on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And his hot take was that there was a lack of ‘nuance or debate’ about the atrocities being committed by Vladimir Putin right now.

And these are surely the only 5 responses you need.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

To conclude …

And this.

And finally … this.

