Politics

Isabel Oakeshott’s ‘melting snowflakes’ accusation for mask-wearers was quite the self-own

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 10th, 2022

Although Covid-19, vaccines and masks have taken a back seat as a talking point since Russia invaded Ukraine, author, columnist and contrarian Isabel Oakeshott took time out of her busy schedule of suggesting striking tube workers should be sacked to bring it back into the foreground.

She tweeted this petulant reaction to a simple request to behave like a decent human being in public.

Sometimes, it’s enough to see who agrees with a stance. We’ll just leave this here.

Most people responding to the tweet were able to see the irony of Ms Oakeshott’s claim.

Perhaps she should take this excellent advice.

