Isabel Oakeshott’s ‘melting snowflakes’ accusation for mask-wearers was quite the self-own

Politics

Although Covid-19, vaccines and masks have taken a back seat as a talking point since Russia invaded Ukraine, author, columnist and contrarian Isabel Oakeshott took time out of her busy schedule of suggesting striking tube workers should be sacked to bring it back into the foreground.

She tweeted this petulant reaction to a simple request to behave like a decent human being in public.

Sometimes, it’s enough to see who agrees with a stance. We’ll just leave this here.

Most people responding to the tweet were able to see the irony of Ms Oakeshott’s claim.

1.

They’re scared of catching a debilitating respiratory disease. You’re made uncomfortable by a piece of gauze. But, sure, they’re the snowflakes. https://t.co/K5EVkjaJNS — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) March 9, 2022

2.

Stay in & shield yourself from the scary disabled people & cancer patients then sweetie xx — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) March 9, 2022

3.

Speaking of melts, the person who thinks sacking all tube drivers will stop commuters facing delays, thinks it's her right to stop people wearing masks because they ironically make her feel nervous of snowflakes. https://t.co/e4exwqcwCK — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug💙 (@SkewSmug) March 9, 2022

4.

5.

Melting snowflakes are just water. Does something happen to you if you go near water? Are you talking about your right to remain dry? *shrug* — jennylandreth (@jennylandreth) March 9, 2022

6.

Human Rights reform latest. The new British Bill of Rights should definitely include a right not to be freaked out by a tiny bit of cloth. https://t.co/SNgDO2f4JJ — Paul Magrath (@Maggotlaw) March 9, 2022

7.

Literally employing the argument of an eight year old in a school playground. https://t.co/5JDRje8AAo — Ian King (@twoht) March 9, 2022

8.

What about my right to wear what I want when and where I want?

What about my Mum's and Mum-in-law's, 81 and 92, right not to catch Covid?

YOU are the selfish, self obsessed snowflake, demanding we stop wearing masks when our masks can do absolutely no harm to you!

Shame on you. https://t.co/KuMzSAdmzi — V. #IWearAMask #InLimbo #LesMaitresdelOrage 🇺🇦 (@InlimboV) March 9, 2022

9.

Should we all check in with you every morning before we get dressed? Maybe my trousers will trigger your anxieties. Perhaps the colour of my umbrella offends. People have the freedom to choose to wear masks if they want. Get over it. — Doli (@DoliDaydream) March 9, 2022

10.

The irony is that the people who are wearing masks are protecting you. — Lester B Honest (@LesterBHonest) March 9, 2022

11.

Ukraine invaded by Russia is a Rights issue not a mask for 5 minutes. https://t.co/4uDkm6fOPY — Rob Taylor 🇺🇦 (@RobTayl11664010) March 9, 2022

Perhaps she should take this excellent advice.

READ MORE

Isabel Oakeshott said teachers need to show ‘bravery’ and ‘step up’ – only 5 responses you need

Source Isabel Oakeshott Image Isabel Oakeshott