Donald Trump was asked how the Ukraine conflict will end and you’ll be facepalming into next year

Poke Staff. Updated March 10th, 2022

In an unpredictable and frankly terrifying world, it’s reassuring to know that some stay the same. Well, sort of.

Like Donald Trump, for instance, after the former president was asked for his thoughts how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would end.

And no matter what answer you were expecting from Trump, it surely wasn’t this one.

Trump made the comments during an appearance on a podcast hosted by YouTube pranksters, the Nelk Boys. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And also this.

Source Twitter @RonFilipkowski