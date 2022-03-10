Donald Trump was asked how the Ukraine conflict will end and you’ll be facepalming into next year

Videos

In an unpredictable and frankly terrifying world, it’s reassuring to know that some stay the same. Well, sort of.

Like Donald Trump, for instance, after the former president was asked for his thoughts how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would end.

And no matter what answer you were expecting from Trump, it surely wasn’t this one.

OMG I’m dying!!! On a UFC podcast today, Trump is asked how he sees the war in Ukraine playing out and he launches into a riff about windmills! pic.twitter.com/S2nV6hLIbP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 10, 2022

Trump made the comments during an appearance on a podcast hosted by YouTube pranksters, the Nelk Boys. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

This is indistinguishable from James Austin Johnson on Saturday Night Live. His brain is just a basket of frying popcorn kernels. https://t.co/lou2ZjUU0l — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 10, 2022

Look at the UFC guys face.🤣 — KathleenFrances🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@Kathlee71013772) March 10, 2022

Windmills huh? Good thing I brought some beer! pic.twitter.com/GcrYine0aE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 10, 2022

“Windmills, I had them way down”… — Ricky Chachi (@4seasonsphilly) March 10, 2022

This is insane. — Long Strange Trip🇺🇦 (@LSTrip44) March 10, 2022

The really insane thing is that people still like him, no matter how entirely wrong he is. They just don’t care. — W.Kennedy (@Yeliw6) March 10, 2022

Oh my God, he thinks that a wind farm can exhaust the wind resource in one location and they’ll move on to the next place to develop a new wind farm. You can’t use up the wind. That’s why it’s called a renewable. — Lyle Scout (@fartyowls1) March 10, 2022

He's got like three riffs kicking around in his head, and when he reaches in there to pull one out, you just might get windmills. https://t.co/lVbCYbsy7Y — Kevin Gannon (@TheTattooedProf) March 10, 2022

He is the definition of a babbling idiot. — Leslieoo7 🌻🇺🇦 (@Leslieoo7) March 10, 2022

And also this.

This fucking idiot. The biggest killer of birds are domestic cats. https://t.co/HaetiZS8C0 — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) March 10, 2022

READ MORE

Lauren Boebert’s misfiring attempt to mock Joe Biden was unintentionally hilarious

Source Twitter @RonFilipkowski