This dog’s bathtime joy got the perfect soundtrack

Poke Staff. Updated March 10th, 2022

Over on TikTok, Murat Özden – zoomurat – has shared this glorious clip of the happiest bath dog in the world.

You won’t be disappointed.

@zoomurat

Bath Dog :))

♬ orijinal ses – Murat Özden

People loved it – and why wouldn’t they? Here’s what they had to say.

Someone had a suggestion.

As if by magic – well, the magic of the internet – along came pianist @hirokisan79 with this stellar performance of Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5.

@hirokisan79 @zoomurat さんと一緒に #duet 元動画は音源ボタンから #hungariandance #dog #犬 #ハンガリー舞曲第5番 ♬ orijinal ses – Murat Özden

It’s what TikTok duets were made for.

We enjoyed this comment.

But this one …

via Gfycat

Source zoomurat H/t hirokisan79 Image screengrab