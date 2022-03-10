This dog’s bathtime joy got the perfect soundtrack

Animals

Over on TikTok, Murat Özden – zoomurat – has shared this glorious clip of the happiest bath dog in the world.

You won’t be disappointed.

People loved it – and why wouldn’t they? Here’s what they had to say.

Someone had a suggestion.

As if by magic – well, the magic of the internet – along came pianist @hirokisan79 with this stellar performance of Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5.

It’s what TikTok duets were made for.

We enjoyed this comment.

But this one …

via Gfycat

