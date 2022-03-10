This dog’s bathtime joy got the perfect soundtrack
Over on TikTok, Murat Özden – zoomurat – has shared this glorious clip of the happiest bath dog in the world.
You won’t be disappointed.
@zoomurat
Bath Dog :))
People loved it – and why wouldn’t they? Here’s what they had to say.
Someone had a suggestion.
As if by magic – well, the magic of the internet – along came pianist @hirokisan79 with this stellar performance of Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5.
@hirokisan79 @zoomurat さんと一緒に #duet 元動画は音源ボタンから #hungariandance #dog #犬 #ハンガリー舞曲第5番 ♬ orijinal ses – Murat Özden
It’s what TikTok duets were made for.
We enjoyed this comment.
But this one …
Source zoomurat H/t hirokisan79 Image screengrab