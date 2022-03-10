‘The Advert vs The Actual Game’ is 19 seconds of hilarious and brutal honesty

Entertainment

If you’re over a certain age, this sketch by the wonderful Alasdair Beckett-King will be seriously relatable – or even hilariously so.

It’s only 19 seconds, but it says everything it needs to, and it made us laugh.

It struck a chord or two with YouTube users.

The difference between the pre-rendered cutscenes and the in-game graphics back then were so jarring that they looked like they came from completely different generations, let alone the same game.

TheZetakai

The game is allowed to claim it’s hyperrealistic if one (1) tree in the starting area is very carefully rendered.

The Man Downstairs

This was hilarious and._.surprisingly accurate even to this day.

Anthony Wheeler

When he shared it on Twitter, it got an equally impressed response.

Magnificent! — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) March 9, 2022

In the remake, you can buy armour for the dog https://t.co/fpCf4r4HiC — MASHED (not the food one) (@mashed) March 9, 2022

.@MisterABK is the kind of comedian who would teach himself 5 new skills and master 10 pieces of software for a 4 second gag. I love him so damn much. https://t.co/t7epDpKuZB — Joe Ho-Ho-Hollingworth 🎄 (@whatifbutthen) March 9, 2022

No metal bikini, no sale. — Richard Cobbett (@richardcobbett) March 9, 2022

Somebody commission this man's tv show already! https://t.co/P3GewLVgDJ — Imran Yusuf (@imranyusuf) March 9, 2022

It reminded JP Caslin of something.

Ladies and gentlemen, the metaverse. https://t.co/I3B360T2cx — JP Castlin (@JPCastlin) March 10, 2022

Follow Alasdair to see his sketches when they land. You can also support his comedy here.

