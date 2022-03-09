What does every junk drawer have to have? 19 crucial components

Life

Apart from Marie Kondo – and maybe the Queen – everybody has a junk drawer. Nobody really means to have one, but it happens as if by magic, and it contains a certain set of things. Reddit user u/Rascal-Fiats asked the question –

What is something every “junk drawer” must have in order to be considered a proper “junk drawer”?

You know that phrase “I feel seen.”? Well …

1.

Instructions for a product that either doesn’t need instructions (like a fan) or that you don’t even own anymore.

Alive-Singer-3432

2.

Keys for unknown locks.

Back2Bach



Via

3.

Chargers for electronics thrown out years ago.

thecountnotthesaint

4.

A screw that looks too important to throw out but you have no idea where it came from.

ArminTanz

5.

That random Christmas decoration that was found way too late to be packed with the rest.

enj82



Via

6.

Scotch tape so old it’s yellow and fused – unusable.

LaChanz

7.

Assortment of single batteries.

KyleClarkeFilms



Via

8.

Loose birthday candles – my parents’ junk drawer always had a number 6 birthday candle in it, just in case.

mrs_trashfire

9.

One of those lighters with the long neck that hasn’t worked since the third time you used it. You check it every time you need a lighter and put it back in the drawer because “maybe I’m doing it wrong”.

FastAndForgetful

10.