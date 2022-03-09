The payoff to this row about unconscious gender bias is simply magnificent

Life

Leading contender for Twitter exchange of the week is surely this, a lively debate about gender bias and parental responsibility which went wildly viral.

It began with Lucy Greenwood’s tweet about her daughter who had told her school to ring her dad, not her mum, because she was busy at work and would not be able to pick up. But the school still rang her mum.

The tale generated no end of responses but it’s this particular exchange which caught our attention after it was highlighted by @EmergMedDr on Twitter.

It really is worth reading in full.

Case closed! And the fact that the person doing the arguing calls themselves ‘Real Brexit Now’ makes it even more satisfying (although maybe that’s just us).

Possibly the funniest thing I have read this year. “I was the Judge” Total mic drop pic.twitter.com/yLFnaJsXGL — Dr Mike 🇺🇦 (@EmergMedDr) March 9, 2022

This is the International Women’s Day content I wanted. 💯 https://t.co/GHXoHpCM0x — Katherine de Vos Devine (@devosdevine) March 8, 2022

Source Twitter @Intarblawyer H/T Twitter @EmergMedDr