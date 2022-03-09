This video guide to gravity on different planets has the perfect payoff

Science

Over on the corner of Reddit called ‘interesting as f-ck’ this video guide to ‘gravity on different planets’ has just gone viral.

And not only does it live up to the name of the subReddit, it also has the perfect payoff. You might be able to see it coming but it still made us smile.

‘Sun gravity probably wasn’t supposed to be as funny as it was.’

Delirious_NPC ‘I was very hopeful it’d be on the list and wasn’t remotely disappointed.’

unrealavatar ‘Someone needs to edit this to make all the trees in the background catch fire as soon as he says “sun gravity”.’

suSTEVEcious ‘Agreed hahaha that’s what I was waiting for

Vendicta99

And the monumental gravity being exerted by this joke was predictably too strong to resist.

‘The gravitational pull on Uranus is quite strong.’

Targeted-maneuver ‘New Tinder opener.’

creativee_usernamee

Source Reddit u/Multipace