News

Ros Atkins explains the UK’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 9th, 2022

The UK’s response to the war in Ukraine, particularly in terms of facilitating the acceptance of refugees into the country, has been widely condemned as inadequate.

One problem has been the lack of availability of staff to process the visa applications, which oher countries have waived to speed up the process, despite Home Secretary Priti Patel claiming otherwise.

The BBC’s Explainer-in-Chief – unofficial title – Ros Atkins, covered the main points regarding the response, and he brought the receipts.

“I say to the Ukrainians in this moment of agony – we’re with you.”

These responses say it all.

Sir John DeVille M.P. summed up the UK’s policy.

Although, we think reporter Mark Easton had already nailed it.

Three officials, a box of ready-salted crisps and some Kit-kats.

READ MORE

This map is all you need to know about the UK’s attitude to Ukranian refugees

Source Ros Atkins Image Screengrab