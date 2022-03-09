Ros Atkins explains the UK’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis

News

The UK’s response to the war in Ukraine, particularly in terms of facilitating the acceptance of refugees into the country, has been widely condemned as inadequate.

There are three key aspects to the UK response to Ukraine, all of them crucial: Arms, sanctions and refugees. We've been very good on the first, piss-poor on the second and calamitous on the third. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 8, 2022

Solidarity in action. The UK has granted 50 visas to the Ukrainian refugees while the Poles have welcomed 1,2 million of Ukrainians in two weeks. “We are generous as we possibly can, we are very, very generous” says Boris Johnson.🤦 — Donald Tusk (@donaldtuskEPP) March 8, 2022

There were more people invited to a Downing Street party during lockdown than Ukrainian refugees invited to the UK during a war. — Darryl Morris 🇺🇦 (@darrylmorris) March 7, 2022

One problem has been the lack of availability of staff to process the visa applications, which oher countries have waived to speed up the process, despite Home Secretary Priti Patel claiming otherwise.

The Home Secretary said yesterday that a visa centre had already been set up in Calais.

This was untrue and under any normal administration that would be a resigning matter. pic.twitter.com/ZPGpfwesCy — Sir Roger Gale MP (@SirRogerGale) March 8, 2022

After Patel misled Parliament yesterday about a non-existent Visa Application Centre in Calais for Ukrainians with family in the UK, Truss said today there was one in Lille I can't find any evidence of it, no address, or even phone – and I'm a journalist here and I speak French — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) March 8, 2022

at last the UK is genuinely world beating at something: the most shameful response to helping Ukrainian refugees — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 7, 2022

The BBC’s Explainer-in-Chief – unofficial title – Ros Atkins, covered the main points regarding the response, and he brought the receipts.

The UN says over 2 million people have fled Ukraine. 6 mins on the UK’s response to the refugee crisis and the government’s response to criticism it's faced. Produced: Mary Fuller, Priyanka Deladia, Catherine Karelli https://t.co/BKGrSNRAzh pic.twitter.com/rwu0WsbM3r — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) March 8, 2022

“I say to the Ukrainians in this moment of agony – we’re with you.”

These responses say it all.

Pretty damning on our refugee response so far https://t.co/rERGuSH8Vi — Prof. Christina Pagel 🇺🇦 (@chrischirp) March 8, 2022

A calm, factual description of a grotesque group of liars, fabulists, incompetents and bigots, and all the more horrific for that. Thanks again Tory voters. Bravo. Bravo.#ToryBritain #ToryRussianAssets #ToryCorruption https://t.co/rXGzohgo6I — Gareth Llewelyn 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇷 (@garethjllewelyn) March 8, 2022

To say I'm ashamed is an understatement…. They just cannot tell the truth 😢 https://t.co/sMXSUFIrhb — Lady Jayne #FBPE #takebackBritain 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇬🇧🐈 (@JayneTeall) March 8, 2022

Sorry, @BBCRosAtkins: I've got to the point where I can't actually listen to Boris Johnson spew untruths and half-truths anymore. I'm tired of throwing things at my telly. — Caitlin/Кейтлін 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌻 (@CaitlinScotland) March 8, 2022

Sir John DeVille M.P. summed up the UK’s policy.

. So uk is with ukraine, As long as its people stay in the eu… — Sir John DeVille M.P. (@JeanTee13) March 8, 2022

Although, we think reporter Mark Easton had already nailed it.

Three officials, a box of ready-salted crisps and some Kit-kats.

