Entertainment

Michael Spicer confirms everything you’ve thought about scientists in films

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 9th, 2022

Everybody who enjoys films has spotted at least a couple of things that don’t really make sense, but crop up all the time.

For example, nobody ever says “‘Bye” when they finish a phone call, every American who goes shopping buys a baguette, and if you open a mirrored bathroom cupboard in a horror film there’ll be something dreadful reflected when you close it – worse than your own morning face.

Michael Spicer has been watching what happens when films feature a scientist or two, and his recreation of that is too good to miss.

When he shared the sketch with Twitter, it hit the spot, and this is what people said about it.

In case you were wondering –

At least this explains all those baguettes.

READ MORE

Michael Spicer’s Room Next Door manages to make sense of Nadine Dorries and it’s brilliant

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab