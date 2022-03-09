Michael Spicer confirms everything you’ve thought about scientists in films

Entertainment

Everybody who enjoys films has spotted at least a couple of things that don’t really make sense, but crop up all the time.

For example, nobody ever says “‘Bye” when they finish a phone call, every American who goes shopping buys a baguette, and if you open a mirrored bathroom cupboard in a horror film there’ll be something dreadful reflected when you close it – worse than your own morning face.

Michael Spicer has been watching what happens when films feature a scientist or two, and his recreation of that is too good to miss.

When he shared the sketch with Twitter, it hit the spot, and this is what people said about it.

I tried not to laugh during this, I really did, but I just couldn't help it. https://t.co/5KtM1yAktO — Phil Clarke (@philmscribe) March 8, 2022

Baguette fences wouldn't happen if the engineers were in charge – just saying … https://t.co/KmFcmVUOud — Chris Snazell (@chrissn) March 7, 2022

New tinder profile pic.twitter.com/y5Umr9zZVQ — James Hogan (@hoganzo) March 7, 2022

With all the doom scrolling I’ve been doing as of late, this was ever so gratefully needed 👍🏻 — David Howell (@MrDavidHowell) March 7, 2022

In case you were wondering –

How big were the baguettes? — Queen B 🇺🇦 (@bethnixon) March 7, 2022

Surprisingly small. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 7, 2022

At least this explains all those baguettes.

