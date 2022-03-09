Gary Lineker had the perfect response after Andrew Neil trolled him on Twitter

Celebrity

As you will probably have read elsewhere, an investigation has found former House of Commons speaker John Bercow to be a ‘serial bully’ and liar.

The independent inquiry upheld 21 out of 35 complaints by former staff against Bercow and said his behaviour ‘fell very far below that which the public has a right to expect’ from an MP.

We mention it because Andrew Neil’s Spectator listed 8 ’embarrassed Bercow backers’, – ‘the best of the worst Bercow-backing cheerleaders who egged him on’ – and it was naturally shared by Neil on Twitter.

Among them was Gary Lineker, described in the article as ‘king of the centrist dads’, and his response to Neil’s tweet was simply perfect.

Not embarrassed in the slightest. I’ve been mistaken many times. Was clearly wrong about Bercow, and bullying is awful and never acceptable. We all make misjudgements about people or things…don’t we, Andrew? https://t.co/YTYCHjiB6k — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 9, 2022

What can he possibly have been talking about?

