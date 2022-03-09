News

This Fox News reporter’s takedown of a colleague’s ugly comments about Ukraine is brilliantly done

John Plunkett. Updated March 9th, 2022

Over at Fox News, Greg Gutfeld shared a particularly ugly take on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where he appeared to suggest that the media had been pursuing a lopsided take on what’s going on to create an ’emotional response’ for profit.

Gutfeld said there was a prevailing narrative ‘that only goes in one direction’ and, well, have a listen for yourselves and see if you can make it to the end.

We only share it because it prompted a listing takedown from one of his Fox News colleagues not long after and it might be the best thing we’ve seen on Fox News.

Over to Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall.

Let’s hope Greg Gutfeld watched it. Oh, he did, and it appears to have sunk in just as much as you imagined it would.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

