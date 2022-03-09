This Fox News reporter’s takedown of a colleague’s ugly comments about Ukraine is brilliantly done

News

Over at Fox News, Greg Gutfeld shared a particularly ugly take on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where he appeared to suggest that the media had been pursuing a lopsided take on what’s going on to create an ’emotional response’ for profit.

Gutfeld said there was a prevailing narrative ‘that only goes in one direction’ and, well, have a listen for yourselves and see if you can make it to the end.

Here are Greg Gutfeld's comments that preceded Benjamin Hall's rebuke live from Ukraine: "This is a lot like other stories…in which an image is taken and then played over and over and over again to create some kind of emotional response out of you, because that makes a profit" pic.twitter.com/J5HXtw9iLp — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2022

We only share it because it prompted a listing takedown from one of his Fox News colleagues not long after and it might be the best thing we’ve seen on Fox News.

Over to Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall.

After Greg Gutfeld said the media is airing emotionally manipulating viewers on Ukraine to push a narrative, Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall pushes back: "Speaking as someone on the ground, I want to say that this is not the media trying to drum up some emotional response." pic.twitter.com/QFom203TCB — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2022

Let’s hope Greg Gutfeld watched it. Oh, he did, and it appears to have sunk in just as much as you imagined it would.

Gutfeld jokingly reacts to his colleague's rebuke. "What do you think, should I take Benjamin Hall’s cheap attack on me or be a good co-worker and let it slide? … but I will be the better man here." Dana Perino also reminds him what he said about their reporters last week. pic.twitter.com/jiu99lULGV — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2022

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Hey @greggutfeld, there aren’t “2 sides” to what happened. The media isn’t “pushing a narrative.” Putin invaded & is destroying a sovereign nation. That’s wrong. That’s evil. In this story, the truth IS simple: Putin is bad, Ukraine is good. Shame on u for not acknowledging that. https://t.co/XNgHjqZKRa — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 9, 2022

Send Gutfeld over there. — Garret Fitzgerald (@Garret00074) March 8, 2022

Greg Gutfeld is not a journalist, he has no background in politics nor foreign affairs. To have him on a news channel flacking for Putin while Ukrainian civilians are being slaughtered as they try to evacuate is repulsive. https://t.co/vc6oixEQkZ — Joe 🇺🇦 (@JoeOfTheNorth) March 9, 2022

Wow! "Newspeople Rebel Against Performers at Fox!" — Grace Alexander (@GraceAl38236563) March 8, 2022

From the comfort of his climate controlled studio did this tone deaf idiot @Gutfeldfox just say he's "a better man" than a serious journalist risking his life covering a warzone?? Nice going @BenjaminHallFNC for pushing back on that idiot @Gutfeldfox . — Me (@ToastingNights) March 8, 2022

