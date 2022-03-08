When you live on the second floor but cats aren’t allowed on the first floor

Animals

People enjoyed this solution to a cat owner whose pet isn’t allowed on the first floor of their apartment block and – yes, you guessed it – they live on the second (or it could be the third, it’s mildly tricky to tell).

Either way, the way they get round it is rather ingenious (and mildly unnerving).

‘First floor off limits to cat, so I’ve been doing this since adopting him 3+ years ago,’ says liparch over on Reddit.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘This is so cute! I had a loft bed when I was a kid (like bunk beds with a desk at the bottom instead of a bed) and as my cat was in her teens, I used a laundry basket and pulley to get her up into my bed. She learned so quickly and would get back in the basket to be let down. Thanks for bringing back the great memories!’

kitty_logan ‘I’m most impressed that the cat willingly enters the crate. I can pimp my crate out with cozy blankets and throw treats in there, and my cats will continue to give it a wide berth because they associate it with car rides and vet visits.’

MangoSchnitzel ‘My vet told me that you should leave the crate out in your house normally so it’s not just put on drive to the vet days. Put treats in it randomly so they can associate good things with the crate also.’

react0r ‘I would anchor that at the four points of the top of the carrier. If something catches his curiosity and he moves toward the front, that’s gonna tip over and we’re gonna have a not-so-fun game of Long Live the King.’

Aksurah ‘WARNING: The clips on those cat carriers break overtime. Please be sure to check them and make sure they are all sturdy. Maybe add a few zip ties to reinforce it.’

ninjaface ‘Rapunzel, rapunzel. Let down your cat-elevator.’

isecore ‘Elevate-purr.’

ImOnlyHereForTheCoC

Only one question remained.

‘How does the cat know how to press the elevator button.’

chewseventysix

Source Reddit u/liparch