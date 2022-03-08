This ‘welcome’ back to the office got entirely the responses it deserved

Life

If you used to work in an office before the pandemic hit then chances are you are reacquainting yourself with the, er, joys of the commute for a handful of days a week at least.

It’s not an easy transition for many people to make, so let’s hope employers are doing all they can to make it as pain free as possible.

We only mention it because whatever this particular employer hoped to achieve by doing this, well, it’s fair to say it didn’t quite work out, a tweet which went wildly viral after it was shared by @audrawilliams over on Twitter.

In the lobby of an office building in Toronto. I guess to make sure employees are flooded with resentment the instant they walk in the door? pic.twitter.com/oWUDofGvzK — Audra Williams (@audrawilliams) March 7, 2022

The clip’s also gone viral on Reddit where it got entirely the responses it deserved.

‘In what dystopian world did they think this was a good idea?’

AshySlashy902 “HAHA Your DOG is probably CRYING at home” Like, what the hell is wrong with these people??’

travissff They should have added “bet that child care is pricey, gas is expensive, public transportation just increase the fare huh? GLAD YOURE BACK!”

roywoodsir ‘They’re mocking employees at this ponnt.’

ohhhhhboyyy ‘Is there a sign that says, “We own you, you piece of shit”?’

__flatpat__ ‘Custom welcome mat for the boss’s office.’

travissff

It went down so badly, in fact, that the company responsible later said this.

Oof.

